Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires 17,490 Shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 235,129 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,490 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.38% of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals worth $2,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEO. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,133,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 800,064 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,832,000 after acquiring an additional 133,998 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,036,029 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,847,000 after acquiring an additional 29,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LEO opened at $8.95 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.91. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.97 and a 52 week high of $9.50.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.

About BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds, the income from which is exempt from federal income tax.

