Van ECK Associates Corp Boosts Holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,628 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,751 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $2,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,652,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,011,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339,659 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 23,400,274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $530,281,000 after acquiring an additional 2,701,690 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,403,539 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $235,641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272,750 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,118,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $205,965,000 after acquiring an additional 302,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,265,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $187,219,000 after acquiring an additional 629,149 shares during the last quarter. 90.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CNP opened at $24.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.64. The company has a market capitalization of $14.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.98. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.60 and a 12 month high of $27.19.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 17.22%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.71%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CNP shares. started coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Houston Electric Transmission & Distribution (T&D); Indiana Electric Integrated; Natural Gas Distribution; Energy Services; Infrastructure Services; Midstream Investments; and Corporate and Other.

