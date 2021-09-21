Van ECK Associates Corp Boosts Stake in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) by 44.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,933 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,753 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.07% of ABM Industries worth $1,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ABM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in ABM Industries by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,255,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $574,138,000 after buying an additional 961,135 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in ABM Industries by 2,498.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 618,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,555,000 after buying an additional 594,802 shares during the period. Vulcan Value Partners LLC boosted its position in ABM Industries by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 1,421,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,526,000 after buying an additional 193,693 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in ABM Industries by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,604,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,341,000 after buying an additional 124,046 shares during the period. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in ABM Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,061,000. 92.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ABM Industries stock opened at $44.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.68. ABM Industries Incorporated has a 12-month low of $33.51 and a 12-month high of $55.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. ABM Industries had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.28%.

Several brokerages have commented on ABM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ABM Industries in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, FIX raised shares of ABM Industries to an “add” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ABM Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.67.

In related news, Director Art A. Garcia purchased 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.26 per share, for a total transaction of $74,016.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Rene Jacobsen sold 4,867 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.35, for a total transaction of $220,718.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ABM Industries, Inc engages in the provision of facility services for commercial, industrial, and institutional buildings. It operates through the following segments: Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, and Technical Solutions. The Business & Industry segment encompasses janitorial, facilities engineering, and parking services for commercial real estate properties and sports and entertainment venues.

