Van ECK Associates Corp Boosts Stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $1,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AVY. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avery Dennison during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Avery Dennison during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. 87.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

Avery Dennison stock opened at $212.43 on Tuesday. Avery Dennison Co. has a 12-month low of $115.77 and a 12-month high of $228.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $215.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.18. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 48.53%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

In related news, VP Ignacio J. Walker sold 477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.66, for a total value of $108,116.82. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $872,641. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on AVY. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.73.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

Further Reading: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY).

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.