Van ECK Associates Corp Buys 28,240 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 658,519 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 28,240 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Apple were worth $90,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in shares of Apple during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd increased its stake in shares of Apple by 57.7% during the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Apple during the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 585.7% during the second quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd increased its stake in shares of Apple by 135.6% during the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. 56.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total value of $354,577,255.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total transaction of $2,171,893.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,418,317 shares of company stock worth $359,229,278. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AAPL opened at $142.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.10 and a fifty-two week high of $157.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $148.51 and its 200 day moving average is $135.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. The company had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.83%.

AAPL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Apple from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Apple to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.68.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

