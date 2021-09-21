Van ECK Associates Corp Has $1.85 Million Stock Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,215 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Intersect Capital LLC lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 3,533 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 26,690 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 3,387 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,827,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 397,064 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $33,131,000 after purchasing an additional 87,449 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EOG shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $92.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Scotiabank downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Truist downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.33.

Shares of NYSE:EOG opened at $71.53 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.17. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.22 and a 1 year high of $87.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The company’s revenue was up 275.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

