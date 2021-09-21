Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases 9,198 Shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,767 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,198 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust were worth $1,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust during the first quarter valued at $193,000. Accel Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 6.8% in the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 14,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust in the first quarter worth about $217,000. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust in the second quarter worth about $314,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 15.9% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 23,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period.

BYM stock opened at $15.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.69. BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust has a one year low of $13.88 and a one year high of $16.79.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust Profile

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust is a closed-end investment fund/investment Trust. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its assets in municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

