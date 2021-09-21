Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Bought by People s United Financial Inc.

People s United Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,223 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,948 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Creative Planning boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 90,324,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,653,523,000 after purchasing an additional 8,321,334 shares during the period. Betterment LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 86,873,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,475,726,000 after purchasing an additional 5,774,534 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,515,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,736,220,000 after acquiring an additional 3,149,122 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.3% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 59,350,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,914,700,000 after buying an additional 5,065,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,988,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,914,734,000 after buying an additional 1,662,645 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $51.08 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $39.13 and a 1-year high of $53.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.49.

