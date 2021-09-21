Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 109,591 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 4,071,040 shares.The stock last traded at $67.30 and had previously closed at $66.33.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.38.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 42.9% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 145.5% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Corp bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the second quarter worth $40,000.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

