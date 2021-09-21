Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Stock Holdings Increased by Chandler Asset Management Inc.

Chandler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 287,915 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,005 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 16.9% of Chandler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Chandler Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $64,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 15,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,526,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 6,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period.

VB stock opened at $220.90 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $222.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $221.04. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $146.88 and a twelve month high of $229.96.

