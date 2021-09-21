Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Cuts Stock Holdings in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL lowered its stake in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in Ameren were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AEE. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Ameren by 837.3% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,615,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $369,415,000 after purchasing an additional 4,122,978 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ameren by 20,255.8% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,965,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $322,634,000 after acquiring an additional 3,946,040 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ameren by 113.5% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,745,553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $304,738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991,296 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ameren by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,444,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,663,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538,221 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Ameren by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,463,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,641,260,000 after acquiring an additional 579,018 shares during the period. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AEE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Ameren from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Ameren from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Ameren from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Ameren from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.33.

AEE opened at $83.44 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.70. The firm has a market cap of $21.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.92, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.26. Ameren Co. has a twelve month low of $69.79 and a twelve month high of $90.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 15.38% and a return on equity of 10.11%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Ameren Co. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.86%.

About Ameren

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

