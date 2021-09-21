Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Increases Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $41,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $47,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 50.3% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 120.1% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period.

Shares of VWO stock opened at $49.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.57. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $41.53 and a 12 month high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

