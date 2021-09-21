Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Increases Stake in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL lifted its stake in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 297,068 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,347 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL owned 0.23% of Amdocs worth $22,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commerce Bank acquired a new stake in Amdocs during the 1st quarter worth approximately $321,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Amdocs by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 21,109 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 5,474 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Amdocs during the 1st quarter worth approximately $237,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Amdocs by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Amdocs by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,841 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Amdocs from $84.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

DOX stock opened at $76.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.78. Amdocs Limited has a 1 year low of $54.68 and a 1 year high of $82.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.60.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Amdocs had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 16.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Amdocs Limited will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.37%.

Amdocs Company Profile

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software and services solutions for communications, entertainment, and media industries. It specializes in the development, implementation, and management of software and services associate with business support systems, operational support systems, service-driven network and other network solutions, entertainment offerings, and digital solutions.

