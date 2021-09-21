Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Sells 1,480 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL trimmed its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 24.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,477 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,480 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.8% during the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 6,434 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 51.7% during the second quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 44,876 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,360,000 after buying an additional 15,300 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.7% during the second quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 35,912 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,889,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 43.7% during the second quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 42,328 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,227,000 after buying an additional 12,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 35.6% during the second quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 12,298 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 3,231 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WBA stock opened at $48.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.36 and a 12 month high of $57.05.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $34.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.47 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 20.79%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.477 per share. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This is a positive change from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is 40.30%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WBA shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Truist Securities reduced their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Truist cut their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.83.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

