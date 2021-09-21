Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Takes $931,000 Position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL bought a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 30,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $931,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in Organon & Co. in the second quarter worth approximately $115,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in Organon & Co. in the second quarter worth approximately $1,189,000. Patten & Patten Inc. TN bought a new position in Organon & Co. in the second quarter worth approximately $320,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board bought a new position in Organon & Co. in the second quarter worth approximately $510,000. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL bought a new position in Organon & Co. in the second quarter worth approximately $690,000.

In related news, Director Ma. Fatima Francisco purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.79 per share, with a total value of $101,370.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of OGN opened at $32.94 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.10. Organon & Co. has a 12 month low of $27.25 and a 12 month high of $38.75.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.23.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th.

OGN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Organon & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Organon & Co. from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Cowen initiated coverage on Organon & Co. in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Organon & Co. in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Organon & Co. from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Organon & Co. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

