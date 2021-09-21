Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Trims Stock Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL trimmed its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 24.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,640 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,130 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $1,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in The Progressive by 38.7% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in The Progressive by 1.2% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 42,570 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,070,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in The Progressive by 18.8% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 40,189 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,842,000 after buying an additional 6,358 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in The Progressive by 1.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,752,506 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $263,167,000 after buying an additional 47,000 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in The Progressive by 11.6% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 140,291 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,413,000 after buying an additional 14,613 shares during the period. 82.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PGR shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of The Progressive in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of The Progressive from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of The Progressive from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, lowered their price target on shares of The Progressive from $97.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Progressive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.21.

In other news, insider Lori A. Niederst sold 9,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.29, for a total value of $869,616.54. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,723,319.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total transaction of $1,145,640.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,378,825.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,752 shares of company stock worth $5,079,943. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE PGR opened at $92.21 on Tuesday. The Progressive Co. has a 1 year low of $84.89 and a 1 year high of $107.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $95.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.83. The firm has a market cap of $53.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.36). The Progressive had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 12.00%. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 6th. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.35%.

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

