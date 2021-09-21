Velanne Asset Management Ltd Reduces Stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Velanne Asset Management Ltd trimmed its stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 15.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 229,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,799 shares during the quarter. FOX makes up 3.0% of Velanne Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Velanne Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in FOX were worth $8,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of FOX by 2.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,283,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,532,868,000 after purchasing an additional 979,432 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in shares of FOX by 5.6% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 9,032,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,163,000 after purchasing an additional 477,510 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of FOX by 2.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,447,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,387,000 after purchasing an additional 178,017 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of FOX by 17.0% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,399,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,350,000 after purchasing an additional 639,630 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in FOX by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,282,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,658,000 after acquiring an additional 737,316 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim raised shares of FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of FOX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $42.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.27.

Shares of FOXA traded up $0.32 on Tuesday, reaching $37.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,887,887. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.34, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.57. Fox Co. has a 12-month low of $24.93 and a 12-month high of $44.80.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.09. FOX had a net margin of 16.66% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Fox Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a boost from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a yield of 1.3%. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.67%.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

