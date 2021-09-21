Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) Receives $19.78 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.78.

Several analysts have recently commented on VLDR shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Velodyne Lidar from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Velodyne Lidar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:VLDR opened at $6.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.40 and its 200-day moving average is $10.29. Velodyne Lidar has a 1 year low of $5.91 and a 1 year high of $30.81.

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.01). Velodyne Lidar had a negative return on equity of 71.29% and a negative net margin of 293.18%. The business had revenue of $13.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.90 million. Research analysts predict that Velodyne Lidar will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Mathew Rekow sold 40,348 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.60, for a total transaction of $306,644.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 104,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $792,999.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anand Gopalan sold 30,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.23, for a total value of $276,946.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 443,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,093,108.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 139,586 shares of company stock worth $1,149,840 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in Velodyne Lidar by 82.3% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in Velodyne Lidar by 284.8% during the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 4,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,560 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Velodyne Lidar during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Velodyne Lidar in the second quarter worth about $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.83% of the company’s stock.

Velodyne Lidar, Inc operates as an automotive technology company, which engages in the provision of real-time three dimensional (3D) vision for autonomous systems. The firm’s products include solid state sensors, surround sensors, and software solutions. It also develops and produces Lidar sensors for use in industrial, 3D mapping, drones, and auto applications.

