Venus (XVS) Trading Down 28.6% This Week

Venus (CURRENCY:XVS) traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 21st. One Venus coin can now be bought for approximately $23.57 or 0.00055870 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Venus has a market capitalization of $263.45 million and $40.65 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Venus has traded 28.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Venus alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,208.77 or 1.00068937 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.82 or 0.00077815 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00008776 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00008183 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001816 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001302 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002407 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00005821 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Venus Profile

Venus (XVS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 5th, 2017. Venus’ total supply is 29,960,733 coins and its circulating supply is 11,179,261 coins. The official website for Venus is venus.io . Venus’ official Twitter account is @VsyncCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Venus is medium.com/venusprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus Protocol (“Venus”) is an algorithmic-based money market system designed to bring a complete decentralized finance-based lending and credit system onto Binance Smart Chain. Venus enables users to utilize their cryptocurrencies by supplying collateral to the network that may be borrowed by pledging over-collateralized cryptocurrencies. This creates a secure lending environment where the lender receives a compounded interest rate annually (APY) paid per block, while the borrower pays interest on the cryptocurrency borrowed. These interest rates are set by the protocol in a curve yield, where the rates are automated based on the demand of the specific market, such as Bitcoin. “

Venus Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Venus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Venus using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Venus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Venus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.