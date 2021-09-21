Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $33.59 Billion

Analysts expect Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) to post sales of $33.59 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Fourteen analysts have made estimates for Verizon Communications’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $32.38 billion to $34.47 billion. Verizon Communications posted sales of $31.54 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Verizon Communications will report full-year sales of $134.96 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $133.45 billion to $137.93 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $134.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $128.51 billion to $138.66 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Verizon Communications.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $33.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.73 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 30.00%. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on VZ shares. HSBC increased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.75.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.03. 16,898,802 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,370,793. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.32 and its 200 day moving average is $56.51. The firm has a market cap of $223.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.47. Verizon Communications has a 1 year low of $53.83 and a 1 year high of $61.95.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.22%.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.38, for a total transaction of $86,060.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,576,613.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 14,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total transaction of $782,118.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,740 shares of company stock valued at $1,042,314 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VZ. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Syverson Strege & Co grew its position in Verizon Communications by 809.5% in the 1st quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 573 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 313.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. 63.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

