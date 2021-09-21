Vertcoin Price Down 9.7% This Week (VTC)

Vertcoin (CURRENCY:VTC) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 21st. Vertcoin has a total market capitalization of $30.25 million and $864,886.00 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vertcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.49 or 0.00001196 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded 9.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,863.84 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,757.30 or 0.06747532 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000492 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $148.39 or 0.00363142 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $506.06 or 0.01238409 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.53 or 0.00111428 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $212.01 or 0.00518812 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $217.62 or 0.00532551 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00007346 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $138.80 or 0.00339662 BTC.

Vertcoin Profile

Vertcoin (CRYPTO:VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 61,881,197 coins. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org . The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog . The Reddit community for Vertcoin is /r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network. Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork. Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto's Gravity Well algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

