Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $21.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential upside of 143.06% from the company’s previous close.

VERU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Veru in a report on Friday, August 27th. Brookline Capital Management reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Veru in a report on Friday, August 27th. TheStreet raised Veru from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Veru from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Veru has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.46.

NASDAQ:VERU traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.64. The stock had a trading volume of 14,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,218,386. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.01. Veru has a 12-month low of $2.30 and a 12-month high of $24.57. The stock has a market cap of $689.94 million, a P/E ratio of -862.14 and a beta of 0.63.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. Veru had a negative net margin of 0.25% and a negative return on equity of 7.62%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Veru will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Lucy Lu purchased 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.78 per share, with a total value of $32,544.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 24.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Veru by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Veru by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 24,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Veru by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 29,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Veru by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Veru by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 82,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after buying an additional 2,040 shares during the period. 30.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veru Company Profile

Veru, Inc is an oncology biopharmaceutical company engaged in developing novel medicines for the management of prostate cancer and breast cancer. Its prostate cancer drug candidates include: VERU-111, an oral alpha and beta tubulin inhibitor, which is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration and androgen receptor targeting agent resistant prostate cancer; VERU-100, a novel, proprietary, GnRH antagonist peptide drug formulation designed to address the current limitations of commercially available androgen deprivation therapies (ADT) for advanced prostate cancer; and Zuclomiphene Citrate, an oral nonsteroidal estrogen receptor agonist being developed to treat hot flashes, a common side effect caused by ADT.

