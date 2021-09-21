Vicki L. Sato Sells 15,174 Shares of Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Stock

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Director Vicki L. Sato sold 15,174 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.48, for a total value of $796,331.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Vicki L. Sato also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 19th, Vicki L. Sato sold 15,174 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total value of $683,588.70.

On Monday, July 19th, Vicki L. Sato sold 15,174 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.20, for a total value of $564,472.80.

Shares of VIR traded up $1.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $51.02. The company had a trading volume of 702,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,198,343. The firm has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.62 and a beta of -1.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.30. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.31 and a 52-week high of $141.01.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $1.14. Vir Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 40.77% and a negative net margin of 162.75%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VIR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vir Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Vir Biotechnology from $96.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded Vir Biotechnology from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vir Biotechnology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.63.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 250.0% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the second quarter valued at approximately $133,000. 58.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

