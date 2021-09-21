Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys New Position in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Houlihan Lokey by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,613,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $306,843,000 after acquiring an additional 542,198 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in Houlihan Lokey by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,658,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144,655 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Houlihan Lokey by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,122,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $207,694,000 after acquiring an additional 248,484 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Houlihan Lokey by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,390,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,692,000 after acquiring an additional 72,217 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Houlihan Lokey by 62.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,363,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,708,000 after acquiring an additional 522,299 shares during the period. 76.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Houlihan Lokey from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Houlihan Lokey currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.00.

NYSE HLI opened at $90.82 on Tuesday. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.25 and a 1-year high of $92.16. The company has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $87.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.59.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $372.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.84 million. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 26.92% and a net margin of 20.90%. Houlihan Lokey’s revenue was up 76.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is 37.23%.

In other Houlihan Lokey news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total transaction of $724,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $724,050. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 26.02% of the company’s stock.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc engages in the provision of investment banking services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring and Financial and Valuation Advisory. The Corporate Finance segment provides general financial advisory services in addition to advice on mergers and acquisitions and capital markets offering.

