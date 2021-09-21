Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,240 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,888 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Senseonics were worth $189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Senseonics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Veritable L.P. bought a new position in Senseonics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Senseonics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Senseonics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Senseonics during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 24.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Senseonics in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Senseonics in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Senseonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.30.

In related news, Director Douglas A. Roeder sold 215,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total value of $755,114.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Senseonics stock opened at $3.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 0.55. Senseonics Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.35 and a 52-week high of $5.56.

Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $3.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.00 million. Equities analysts predict that Senseonics Holdings, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Senseonics Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of implantable continuous glucose monitoring system for people with diabetes. Its primary product is the brand Eversense, a gluscose monitoring device which includes sensor, smart transmitter, and mobile application. The company was founded on June 26, 2014 and is headquartered in Germantown, MD.

