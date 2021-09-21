Victory Capital Management Inc. Invests $213,000 in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,671 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in PROS by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,859,279 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $121,519,000 after purchasing an additional 473,337 shares during the period. RGM Capital LLC boosted its stake in PROS by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 2,174,546 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $92,418,000 after purchasing an additional 397,223 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in PROS by 62.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 632,941 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,900,000 after purchasing an additional 242,194 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in PROS by 147.0% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 390,678 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,604,000 after purchasing an additional 232,525 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in PROS by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,448,497 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,561,000 after purchasing an additional 210,482 shares during the period.

Shares of PRO stock opened at $37.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.18. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.55 and a 12 month high of $51.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.37 and a beta of 1.68.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.24. PROS had a negative return on equity of 76.80% and a negative net margin of 31.33%. The company had revenue of $62.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.62 million. Sell-side analysts predict that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PROS

PROS Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy. Its solutions selling, pricing, and revenue management leverage artificial intelligence (AI), self-learning and automation to ensure that every transactional experience is fast, frictionless and personalized for every shopper, supporting both business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer (B2C) companies across industry verticals.

