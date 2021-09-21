Victory Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) by 99.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,537,447 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ocular Therapeutix were worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 91.2% during the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 2,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 13.9% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 8,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix during the first quarter valued at approximately $119,000. JS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix during the first quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 7.3% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. 63.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OCUL stock opened at $10.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $767.36 million, a PE ratio of -5.52 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 10.00 and a current ratio of 10.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.09 and its 200 day moving average is $14.18. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. has a one year low of $7.50 and a one year high of $24.30.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.09. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative net margin of 318.77% and a negative return on equity of 51.58%. Research analysts predict that Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on OCUL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.67.

In related news, CEO Antony C. Mattessich bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.89 per share, for a total transaction of $49,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,900 shares in the company, valued at $1,017,681. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ocular Therapeutix Profile

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye. Its product pipeline includes Dextenza, OTX-TP, and OTX-TIC. The company was founded by Amarpreet S. Sawhney and Farhad Khosravi on September 12, 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

