Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 54,507 Shares of Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) by 84.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,333 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 54,507 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Angi were worth $140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ANGI. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Angi in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Angi in the first quarter valued at approximately $128,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in Angi in the first quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Angi in the first quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new position in Angi in the first quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Angi news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total transaction of $116,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 261,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,036,566.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Angi stock opened at $11.80 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.32. Angi Inc. has a one year low of $9.28 and a one year high of $19.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The firm has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of -147.50 and a beta of 1.94.

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Angi had a negative return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 2.46%. The company had revenue of $420.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. Angi’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Angi Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ANGI shares. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Angi from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Truist cut their price objective on Angi from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Angi from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Truist Securities cut their price objective on Angi from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut Angi from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.21.

About Angi

Angi, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital marketplace for home services. It operates through the North America and Europe segments. It offers consumer services and professional services. The North America segment includes the operations HomeAdvisor, Angie’s List, Handy, mHelpDesk, HomeStars and Fixd Repair.

