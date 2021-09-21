Victory Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) by 88.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 95,438 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ADVM. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies during the first quarter worth approximately $108,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies during the third quarter worth approximately $164,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 46.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 28,892 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 9,111 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies by 3.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 133,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies by 34.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,146 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 3,850 shares during the period. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ADVM opened at $2.24 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.94. Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.07 and a 12-month high of $14.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.80 million, a P/E ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 1.15.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.07). On average, analysts forecast that Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. will post -1.54 EPS for the current year.

ADVM has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Chardan Capital cut their price objective on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.97.

About Adverum Biotechnologies

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company that engages in the development of gene therapies for ocular and rare diseases. The company was founded by Mark S. Blumenkranz, Thomas W. Chalberg, Jr., Mitchell H. Finer, and Steven Daniel Schwartz on July 17, 2006 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

