VIDT Datalink Price Down 20.1% Over Last Week (VIDT)

VIDT Datalink (CURRENCY:VIDT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 21st. During the last seven days, VIDT Datalink has traded down 20.1% against the dollar. One VIDT Datalink coin can now be bought for about $0.80 or 0.00001859 BTC on major exchanges. VIDT Datalink has a total market cap of $39.48 million and $12.75 million worth of VIDT Datalink was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002328 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.53 or 0.00054747 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002667 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.94 or 0.00130192 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002328 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00012713 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.43 or 0.00045212 BTC.

About VIDT Datalink

VIDT is a coin. It was first traded on August 18th, 2018. VIDT Datalink’s total supply is 57,386,799 coins and its circulating supply is 49,428,303 coins. VIDT Datalink’s official Twitter account is @v_id_blockchain . The Reddit community for VIDT Datalink is https://reddit.com/r/vidt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VIDT Datalink’s official message board is medium.com/@pim_vee/the-3rd-largest-criminal-activity-is-rapidly-digitizing-but-blockchain-can-fix-it-d3b03f721db6 . The official website for VIDT Datalink is about.v-id.org

According to CryptoCompare, “V-ID is a platform that is aimed at ending document fraud, It allows users and organizations to submit their files, where they are then matched with an ID and assigned a verified status. V-ID claims to be impossible to alter the file without losing the verification. Making it a secure and reliable way to fraud-proof your documentation. VIDT is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network. “

VIDT Datalink Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIDT Datalink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIDT Datalink should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VIDT Datalink using one of the exchanges listed above.

