ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $15.53 Million

Brokerages predict that ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) will announce $15.53 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for ViewRay’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $15.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $15.18 million. ViewRay posted sales of $10.09 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 53.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ViewRay will report full-year sales of $68.07 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $67.08 million to $69.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $115.93 million, with estimates ranging from $97.80 million to $134.24 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for ViewRay.

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $15.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.11 million. ViewRay had a negative return on equity of 76.57% and a negative net margin of 189.42%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on VRAY shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of ViewRay from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ViewRay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRAY opened at $6.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -8.52 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.57. ViewRay has a one year low of $2.75 and a one year high of $7.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a current ratio of 4.42.

In other news, CFO Zachary William Stassen bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.32 per share, for a total transaction of $212,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of ViewRay during the second quarter worth $26,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of ViewRay by 119.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 4,838 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in ViewRay by 195.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 6,281 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in ViewRay during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in ViewRay during the second quarter valued at $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

ViewRay Company Profile

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures and markets magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) system. It develops MRIdian to address the limitations of existing external-beam radiation therapy technologies, and employs MRI-based technology to provide real-time imaging that defines the tumor from the surrounding soft tissue, and other critical organs, both before and during radiation treatment delivery.

