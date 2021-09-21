Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) Position Boosted by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,537,286 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 213,811 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 1.06% of Vishay Intertechnology worth $34,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC lifted its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC now owns 88,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 16,700 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in Vishay Intertechnology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,583,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,872 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,517,997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $124,430,000 after purchasing an additional 211,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Vishay Intertechnology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,836,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

VSH opened at $20.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.84 and a 1 year high of $26.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.12.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.02. Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 8.15%. The business had revenue of $819.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $817.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. Vishay Intertechnology’s quarterly revenue was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.30%.

VSH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered Vishay Intertechnology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.79 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vishay Intertechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.96.

Vishay Intertechnology Company Profile

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of discrete semiconductors and passive components. It operates through the following segments: MOSFET (metal oxide semiconductor field-effect transistor), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors. The MOSFET segment offers semiconductors which function as solid state switches to control power.

