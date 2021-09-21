Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) Short Interest Down 29.1% in August

Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,480,000 shares, a decrease of 29.1% from the August 15th total of 3,500,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,060,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNT. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Vontier by 13.2% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 679,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,146,000 after purchasing an additional 79,314 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Vontier in the second quarter worth $261,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Vontier by 68.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,178,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,392,000 after purchasing an additional 480,140 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Vontier by 1.0% in the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 34,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Vontier in the second quarter worth $3,831,000. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VNT traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.42. 1,291,709 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,787,343. The firm has a market cap of $5.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.12. Vontier has a 12-month low of $26.36 and a 12-month high of $39.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.68.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.06. Vontier had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 82.44%. The business had revenue of $724.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.19 million. The company’s revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vontier will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. Vontier’s payout ratio is currently 4.05%.

Several research firms have issued reports on VNT. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Vontier in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Vontier in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Vontier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Vontier in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.50.

About Vontier

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

