Vulcan Forged PYR 1-Day Volume Tops $2.82 Million (PYR)

Vulcan Forged PYR (CURRENCY:PYR) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 21st. One Vulcan Forged PYR coin can now be purchased for $4.11 or 0.00009710 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Vulcan Forged PYR has a market cap of $78.03 million and $2.82 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded up 24.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002361 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.45 or 0.00053021 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $53.73 or 0.00126870 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002363 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00012557 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.78 or 0.00044342 BTC.

About Vulcan Forged PYR

Vulcan Forged PYR (CRYPTO:PYR) is a coin. It launched on March 18th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,977,700 coins. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @VulcanForged

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged is a non-fungible token (NFT) game studio, marketplace and dApp incubator with multiple games and an active community of users. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of the Vulcan.Forged platform (PYR) is a transferable representation of attributed functions specified in the protocol/code of the Vulcan.Forged platform, and which is designed to be used solely as an interoperable utility token on the platform and across different game environments. PYR Token is an ERC20 token to be ported to Matic. “

