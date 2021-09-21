W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Shares Sold by Dean Investment Associates LLC

Dean Investment Associates LLC decreased its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,952 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 184 shares during the quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $1,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 174.2% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 595 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley during the second quarter worth $45,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley during the second quarter worth $66,000. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC purchased a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley during the first quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley during the first quarter worth $107,000. 68.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on WRB shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Boenning Scattergood upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on W. R. Berkley from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Bank of America upgraded W. R. Berkley from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.45.

Shares of NYSE WRB opened at $71.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.11. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 1 year low of $58.84 and a 1 year high of $82.43.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 10.57%. W. R. Berkley’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.41%.

W. R. Berkley Profile

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance business in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia and Australia.

