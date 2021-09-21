WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) Trading Down 4.6%

WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME) shares were down 4.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $31.51 and last traded at $31.52. Approximately 1,335 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 187,624 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.05.

Several research analysts have commented on WKME shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WalkMe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of WalkMe in a research report on Sunday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. began coverage on shares of WalkMe in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of WalkMe in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of WalkMe in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, WalkMe presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.29.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.99.

WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $46.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.50 million. As a group, research analysts expect that WalkMe Ltd. will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of WalkMe during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of WalkMe during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of WalkMe during the second quarter valued at about $102,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of WalkMe during the second quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in shares of WalkMe during the second quarter valued at about $322,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.40% of the company’s stock.

WalkMe Company Profile (NASDAQ:WKME)

WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adoption platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital adoption platform enables organizations to measure, drive, and act to maximize the impact of their digital transformation and accelerate the return on their software investment. The company was formerly known as Make Tutorial Ltd.

