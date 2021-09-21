Washington Capital Management Inc. Buys 15,900 Shares of Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT)

Washington Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) by 79.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,900 shares during the quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Yext were worth $514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Yext in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Yext during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Yext during the 1st quarter worth about $112,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Yext during the 2nd quarter worth about $154,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Yext during the 1st quarter worth about $160,000. 69.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

YEXT has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Yext from $18.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Yext from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Yext from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Yext in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

In related news, COO Brian Distelburger sold 16,001 shares of Yext stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $240,015.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,044,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,666,375. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Ho Shin sold 6,000 shares of Yext stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.45, for a total transaction of $86,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 27,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $398,184.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,176 shares of company stock valued at $754,874. Insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

YEXT opened at $12.30 on Tuesday. Yext, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.77 and a 12-month high of $20.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -17.83 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.69.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $98.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.05 million. Yext had a negative net margin of 23.04% and a negative return on equity of 40.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Yext, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yext, Inc is an emerging growth company engages in software development. It offers a cloud-based digital knowledge platform, which allows businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud such as financial information, resources and performance of these resources on a consolidated basis and sync it to other application such as Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri and Yelp.

