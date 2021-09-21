Washington Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Washington Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,150 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 850 shares during the quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in F5 Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in F5 Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in F5 Networks by 119.4% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 237 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in F5 Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in F5 Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFIV opened at $201.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.07. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.79 and a 1-year high of $216.15. The company has a market capitalization of $12.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $201.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $196.43.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The network technology company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. F5 Networks had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The business had revenue of $651.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Mika Yamamoto sold 1,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.31, for a total value of $374,333.07. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 5,164 shares in the company, valued at $1,075,712.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alan Higginson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.28, for a total transaction of $202,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,302,553.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,359 shares of company stock worth $2,290,432. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of F5 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $233.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $192.62 price target (down from $223.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 price target on shares of F5 Networks in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.11.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5 Networks, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

