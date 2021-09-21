Washington Capital Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 9,720 Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Washington Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $760,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barber Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cerner by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Cerner by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Cerner by 4.3% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. boosted its holdings in Cerner by 4.2% in the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 3,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Probity Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cerner by 2.5% during the second quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 6,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 85.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cerner alerts:

NASDAQ CERN opened at $74.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.65. Cerner Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.75 and a fifty-two week high of $84.20. The stock has a market cap of $21.88 billion, a PE ratio of 32.18, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.63.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cerner Co. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 24th. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.92%.

CERN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Cerner from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Cerner from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Cerner from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Cerner from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cerner has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.40.

In other Cerner news, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total value of $561,050.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $753,570.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tracy L. Platt sold 9,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total transaction of $796,123.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,739 shares of company stock valued at $2,273,398 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About Cerner

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

Featured Article: Stock Symbol

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CERN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN).

Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.