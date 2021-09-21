Washington Capital Management Inc. Sells 3,900 Shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

Washington Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) by 14.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,700 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 3,900 shares during the period. Kirby makes up 1.7% of Washington Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Washington Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Kirby were worth $1,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kirby by 7.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,780,005 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $348,419,000 after purchasing an additional 376,614 shares in the last quarter. Thunderbird Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Kirby by 37.7% during the first quarter. Thunderbird Partners LLP now owns 2,161,526 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $130,297,000 after purchasing an additional 591,674 shares in the last quarter. Hound Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Kirby by 8.6% during the first quarter. Hound Partners LLC now owns 1,846,003 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $111,277,000 after purchasing an additional 146,793 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Kirby by 5.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,816,536 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $109,510,000 after purchasing an additional 89,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Kirby by 2.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 713,861 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $43,031,000 after buying an additional 15,385 shares during the last quarter. 93.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kirby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.33.

KEX stock opened at $49.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.61 and a 200-day moving average of $61.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Kirby Co. has a 12 month low of $35.10 and a 12 month high of $70.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.46.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The shipping company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.05. Kirby had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 1.83%. The company had revenue of $559.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.30 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Kirby Co. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

In other Kirby news, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 1,000 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.74, for a total transaction of $56,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Kirby Corp. engages in the provision of diesel engines, reduction gears and ancillary products for marine and power generation applications. It operates through the following segments: Marine Transportation and Distribution & Services segment. The Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services, operates tank barges and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products and transports petrochemicals, refined petroleum products, black oil products and agricultural chemicals by tank barge.

