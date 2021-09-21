Washington Capital Management Inc. Takes $452,000 Position in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG)

Washington Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 25,900 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 61.1% during the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,048 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 20,112 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Cabot Oil & Gas in the second quarter worth about $258,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cabot Oil & Gas in the second quarter worth about $13,188,000. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 6.5% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 37,470 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares during the period. Finally, CM Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 600.0% in the second quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 140,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,444,000 after purchasing an additional 120,000 shares during the period.

NYSE COG opened at $19.42 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a PE ratio of 25.16, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 0.15. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a 1 year low of $14.28 and a 1 year high of $20.33.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $324.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.52 million. Cabot Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 19.77%. Cabot Oil & Gas’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Cabot Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.33%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on COG. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Johnson Rice cut shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cabot Oil & Gas has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.07.

Cabot Oil & Gas Company Profile

Cabot Oil & Gas Corp. engages in the development, exploitation, production and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. It operates through the Marcellus shale in Pennsylvania. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

