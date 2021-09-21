Wedbush Weighs in on Western Alliance Bancorporation’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:WAL)

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) – Research analysts at Wedbush issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, September 17th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $10.20 per share for the year.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. TheStreet cut Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.15.

Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock opened at $95.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 1.69. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a one year low of $30.34 and a one year high of $109.84.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $506.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $494.56 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 47.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Western Alliance Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is currently 27.78%.

In related news, Director Steven J. Hilton bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,850. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert P. Latta sold 2,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.76, for a total value of $234,436.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,074 shares in the company, valued at $306,662.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WAL. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 52.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 451,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,549,000 after purchasing an additional 154,596 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 19.0% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the first quarter valued at $206,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 0.4% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 27,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,633,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 32.3% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial; Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses in delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

