Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Weibo Corporation operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute and discover Chinese-language content. The Company operates in two segments: Advertising and Marketing Services, and Other Services. The company offers self-expression products; social products; discovery products; notifications; third-party online games. Weibo also develops mobile apps, such as Weibo Headlines; Weibo Weather and WeiDisk. It also provides advertising and marketing solutions, including social display ads and promoted marketing products. Weibo Corporation is headquartered in Beijing, China. “

Several other research firms have also weighed in on WB. Benchmark raised their target price on Weibo from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Weibo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Weibo from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Weibo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.50.

Shares of Weibo stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,482,638. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.69, a PEG ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.99. The company has a quick ratio of 4.26, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Weibo has a 1-year low of $32.51 and a 1-year high of $64.70.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The information services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $574.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.88 million. Weibo had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Weibo will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Weibo during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Weibo during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new stake in shares of Weibo during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of Weibo by 101.7% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,420 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Weibo during the 2nd quarter valued at $147,000. 29.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Weibo

Weibo Corp. engages in the creation, distribution, and discovery of Chinese-language content. It operates through the Advertising and Marketing Services, and Other Services segments. Its products and services include Self-Expression, such as Feed, Individual page, and Enterprise page; Social Products, such as Follow, Repost, Comment, Favorite, like, Mention, Messenger, and Group Chat; Discovery Products, such as Information Feed, Search, Object Page, Trends, and Discovery Channel; Notifications; Weibo Games; VIP Membership; and Weibo Apps.

