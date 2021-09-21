Weichai Power (OTCMKTS:WEICY) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Weichai Power (OTCMKTS:WEICY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Weichai Power Co., Ltd. is engaged in research and development, manufacturing and sales of diesel engines. Its products are applicable to different markets, including heavy-duty vehicles, coaches, construction machines, vessels and power generator. Its product includes Bus diesel engine, Truck diesel engine, Generating diesel engine, Marine diesel engine, Engineering diesel engine and Agricultural diesel engine. The company also sells heavy-duty trucks, gearboxes, engine parts and other truck parts, such as spark plugs, axles, chassis and air-conditioner compressors. In addition, it engages in trading lubricant oil products and automotive components. Weichai Power Co., Ltd. is headquartered in Weifang, the People’s Republic of China. “

WEICY stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.49. The company had a trading volume of 42,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,727. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.97. Weichai Power has a fifty-two week low of $14.71 and a fifty-two week high of $27.36.

Weichai Power Co Ltd. engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of diesel engines. It operates through the following business segments: Diesel Engines; Automobiles and Other Major Automobile Components; Other Components; Import & Export Services; and Forklift Trucks and Supply Chain Solution.

