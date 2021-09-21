West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (TSE:WFG)

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (TSE:WFG) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 22nd.

Shares of West Fraser Timber stock opened at C$98.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$92.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$78.30. West Fraser Timber has a fifty-two week low of C$77.32 and a fifty-two week high of C$110.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.61, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market cap of C$10.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.49.

Get West Fraser Timber alerts:

West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$15.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$14.69 by C$0.45. The business had revenue of C$4.64 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that West Fraser Timber will post 11.1999996 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WFG. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$170.00 target price on shares of West Fraser Timber in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$160.00 price target on shares of West Fraser Timber in a report on Friday, September 10th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on West Fraser Timber from C$139.00 to C$137.00 in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. TD Securities reiterated an “action list buy” rating and issued a C$140.00 price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$120.00 target price on shares of West Fraser Timber in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$145.40.

About West Fraser Timber

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, produces and sells lumber, panels, and pulp and papers in western Canada and the southern United States. It offers spruce-pine-fir, Douglas Fir-Larch, Hem-Fir tree, and southern yellow pine lumber; treated wood products; and newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and energy products, as well as bioproducts.

Recommended Story: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for West Fraser Timber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Fraser Timber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.