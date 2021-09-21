West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (TSE:WFG)

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (TSE:WFG) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 22nd.
Shares of West Fraser Timber stock opened at C$98.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$92.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$78.30. West Fraser Timber has a fifty-two week low of C$77.32 and a fifty-two week high of C$110.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.61, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market cap of C$10.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.49.
West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$15.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$14.69 by C$0.45. The business had revenue of C$4.64 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that West Fraser Timber will post 11.1999996 EPS for the current year.
About West Fraser Timber
West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, produces and sells lumber, panels, and pulp and papers in western Canada and the southern United States. It offers spruce-pine-fir, Douglas Fir-Larch, Hem-Fir tree, and southern yellow pine lumber; treated wood products; and newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and energy products, as well as bioproducts.
