Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. (NYSE:MNP) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. (NYSE:MNP) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0475 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 22nd.

NYSE MNP opened at $15.98 on Tuesday. Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund has a 52 week low of $13.91 and a 52 week high of $16.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.89.

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Company Profile

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax exempt securities issued by municipalities.

