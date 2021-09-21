Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. (NYSE:MNP) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. (NYSE:MNP) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0475 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 22nd.
NYSE MNP opened at $15.98 on Tuesday. Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund has a 52 week low of $13.91 and a 52 week high of $16.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.89.
Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Company Profile
