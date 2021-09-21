Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) Rating Increased to Outperform at Hovde Group

Hovde Group upgraded shares of Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Western New England Bancorp from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Western New England Bancorp has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $8.33.

Shares of WNEB opened at $8.19 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.42 and its 200 day moving average is $8.34. Western New England Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $5.23 and a fifty-two week high of $9.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.58 million, a PE ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. Western New England Bancorp had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The company had revenue of $20.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.60 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Western New England Bancorp will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th. Western New England Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WNEB. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Western New England Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $412,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 75.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 4,533 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 7.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,440,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,577,000 after purchasing an additional 172,920 shares during the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 1.8% in the first quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 192,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 3,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 14.4% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 589,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,969,000 after purchasing an additional 74,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.10% of the company’s stock.

About Western New England Bancorp

Western New England Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers a range of investment advisory and wealth management services. Its loan portfolio includes commercial real estate, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, and consumer loans.

