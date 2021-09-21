Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $90.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Earnings estimates for Westlake Chemical for the third quarter of 2021 have been increasing over the past month. The company is benefiting from synergies of the Axiall acquisition. The buyout has diversified its product portfolio and geographical operations. The NAKAN acquisition has also allowed the company to boost its compounding business globally. The company is seeing favorable demand trends for polyethylene and polyvinyl chloride (PVC) resin. Strong demand in the polyethylene business is likely to continue, especially in food packaging. It should also benefit from its strong liquidity position and capacity expansion projects to meet the growing demand. It faces headwinds from higher feedstock costs. Its operations are also exposed to planned turnarounds and unplanned outages. The Olefins unit also faces challenges from new capacity additions.”

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Westlake Chemical from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Westlake Chemical from $98.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Westlake Chemical in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set an overweight rating and a $109.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank raised shares of Westlake Chemical from a sector underperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Westlake Chemical from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the company from $104.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $97.13.

WLK stock opened at $81.81 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Westlake Chemical has a 12 month low of $59.74 and a 12 month high of $106.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.42.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.24. Westlake Chemical had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 14.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Westlake Chemical will post 12.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th were issued a $0.2975 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. This is an increase from Westlake Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Westlake Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.97%.

In other Westlake Chemical news, CEO Albert Chao acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $86.21 per share, with a total value of $258,630.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 441,939 shares in the company, valued at $38,099,561.19. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 484 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,014 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 662 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,437 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,485 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.80% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Chemical Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Corp. manufactures and markets petrochemicals, polymers and fabricated building products. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment manufactures ethylene, polyethylene and styrene and associated co-products at the manufacturing facility in Lake Charles and polyethylene at the Longview facility.

