Westpac Banking Corp Has $6.47 Million Stake in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Westpac Banking Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,035 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 18,068 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Hess were worth $6,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Hess by 24.8% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,916 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 3,759 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Hess by 12.6% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 51,051 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,458,000 after purchasing an additional 5,709 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Hess by 5.4% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 58,151 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994 shares during the last quarter. Game Creek Capital LP lifted its stake in Hess by 5.9% in the first quarter. Game Creek Capital LP now owns 80,250 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,678,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impala Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Hess by 234.7% in the first quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 502,189 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,535,000 after acquiring an additional 352,140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.04, for a total transaction of $1,080,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on HES shares. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Hess from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Hess from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Hess from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Hess from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Hess from $102.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.56.

NYSE:HES opened at $67.60 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $71.70 and a 200-day moving average of $76.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -125.18 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Hess Co. has a twelve month low of $34.82 and a twelve month high of $91.09.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Hess had a negative net margin of 2.63% and a negative return on equity of 1.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.05) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Hess Co. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Hess’s payout ratio is -34.13%.

About Hess

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

