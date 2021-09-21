Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Stock Holdings Lifted by Charter Trust Co.

Charter Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 31.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 67,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 16,014 shares during the period. Charter Trust Co.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $2,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patten Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 0.5% in the second quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 60,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 12,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 28,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. boosted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 0.8% during the second quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 42,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 5.8% during the second quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.21% of the company’s stock.

WY stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.72. 77,531 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,647,709. Weyerhaeuser has a twelve month low of $26.51 and a twelve month high of $41.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $26.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.89.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 26.56% and a net margin of 23.25%. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 52.71%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on WY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Bank of America raised Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.29.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, which engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

